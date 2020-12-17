Beginning of the end of COVID – St. Louis hospital groups now vaccinating employees

ST. LOUIS – This is day that St. Louis health officials are calling the beginning of the end of COVID-19. All three major hospital groups in the region are now offering Pfizer vaccinations for their employees.

The vaccine was brought in small amounts – about 15 doses in a batch to start vaccinating about 400 employees at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital and other SSM hospitals in the area. SSM is expecting a large shipment of thousands of doses next week but wanted to get started sooner, so it borrowed some doses from BJC Health Care.

“As you can tell, there are a lot of people interested in getting the vaccinations,” said Monica Wyms, a nurse at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. “Some people are hesitant but most people are taking action to protect ourselves.”

The BJC system also launched vaccination protocols at nine of its locations, including Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County, Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Town and Country, Barnes Jewish West County in Creve Coeur, Barnes Jewish St. Peters, The Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Sullivan and the Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

About 1,000 BJC workers received the vaccine Thursday.

“This is a very efficacious vaccine so I wanted to get it for certain because I’m around patients,” said Dr. Anne Cross, a neurologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

A number of Metro East hospitals also provided the shots to employees, including Belleville Memorial and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

These small doses represent a giant leap in efforts to beat back the virus.

SSM Health said it will continue giving vaccinations to employees for the next several weeks. BJC will offer its workers the shots for the rest of the month. The Mercy Hospital system began its vaccinations for workers on Monday.

“It’s not different from any other vaccine that I’ve received. They are asking definitive questions that you need,” said Debra Parran, assistant nurse manager at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. And if you need to be observed for a certain amount of time, they are making sure that that occurred, but the woman that I had had a gentle touch.”

Vaccinations are expected to be made available to the general public by spring or summer of next year.