ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Bel-Ridge man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing two people on Main Street in St. Charles as the bars were closing. Marcell Foster, 27, has been convicted by a jury for charges of murder and armed criminal action.

Bouncers were breaking up a fight behind a bar on December 26, 2020, between LaRico Martin, 32, of St. Charles, and another man. Foster approached the victim and fired his weapon six times, striking the victim. Martin died a week later.

Police caught Foster after a short chase on foot. He claims that the shooting was in self-defense and the defense of another person.