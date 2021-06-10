Bel-Ridge P.D. eliminated in cost-cutting move; policing now outsourced to Normandy

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEL-RIDGE, Mo. – Like many other problems in life, it all comes down to money.

The Bel-Ridge City Council voted Thursday to outsource its police coverage to the nearby community of Normandy, effecting eliminating the local police department.

Over the years, Bel-Ridge has spent about a million dollars it didn’t have. They are now having to make serious and painful cuts. The town hall meeting began with some comments from Bel-Ridge Mayor Willie Fair.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to save the city,” he said. “We can’t have $5 and spend $15, it doesn’t work that way.”

One council member then presented the problems and possible solutions. And folks had questions.

“Are we going to be protected in Bel-Ridge?” said resident Mike Ruff. “(The police) know the people who live here. They know who, where, the trouble spots.”

Rebecca Cogshell, 72, got emotional.

“It hurts me to see Bel-Ridge go down like this,” she said.

Cogshell was not only sad but also frustrated.

“Tired of the promises, cause that’s all we been getting is promises,” she said.

City officials said Bel-Ridge will save about $400,000 a year by signing an enforcement contract with Normandy. They tried to calm people’s fears about the level of protection, insisting it will be at least as strong as they have now and probably better.

And then Normandy’s police chief and a Normandy officer talked to the assembled crowd, telling them what to expect and even boasted about many of the services they offer.

“The Normandy Police Department has officers that come out and do safety inspections of your home and we’ll walk the perimeter of your home,” Sgt. Tamieka Sanders said. “Maybe lights need to be replaced, maybe cameras need to be installed.”

The Normandy chief said Bel-Ridge officers will have the first opportunities to apply for new jobs on the new force. If hired, they will earn $7,000 more a year. People who were concerned about the changes at least seemed hopeful by the time the meeting ended.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News