ST. LOUIS – The Believers Temple Word Fellowship is helping children in need of food this summer.

They are hosting a free program for children up to 18 years old on weekdays through mid-August. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. There are three different locations to get the free meals. Those are Believers Temple, Greater Grace Church, and Rehoboth Christian Ministries.

Click here for more information on this program.