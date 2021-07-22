Bellefontaine Neighbors adds landscaping boulders after drivers dodge street barriers

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – Mary Poe is a Bellefontaine Neighbors resident who was scared of the way drivers were speeding through her neighborhood.

“They drove past my house like it was a highway,” she said.

Alderwoman Alease Dailes said Poe was not alone. Several residents expressed fear over going outside because of the dangerous driving they witnessed.

Dailes supported the city’s installation of street barriers in several locations earlier this year. She believes most residents support the decision.

“They were afraid because cars were coming through so fast,” Dailes said. “Now, there’s a peace of mind.”

The city recently added some landscaping boulders, after some drivers tried going around the street barriers. Tire marks are still visible in one yard.

“It was horrible the way they tore up the people’s lawn,” Dailes said.

She believes the landscaping boulders will keep drivers from dodging the barriers. Dailes also believes residents have become more connected because of the barriers.

“Everybody’s starting to know people more because they don’t have to worry about the traffic,” she said. “They don’t mind walking in the streets or doing their lawn.”