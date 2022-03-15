BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Some Bellfontaine Neighbors city leaders are raising questions over a special meeting that was supposed to happen Tuesday evening. That meeting centered around the impeachment of an alderwoman accused by an alderman of making racial comments.

After less than five minutes, Mayor Tommie Pierson adjourned the meeting, stating that there were not enough alderpersons in attendance.

However, Alderman James Carroll said he was waiting to get into the Zoom meeting but was never let in by the host.

Carroll sent a screenshot, showing that he had been waiting to get into the Zoom meeting before it started at 7:30 p.m. but was never let in.

“I attempted to log in to the meeting at 7:25, and I kept getting a message: ‘Waiting on host to let you in.’ I’ve waited for about five minutes after 7:35,” Carroll said. “I received a phone call from another alderperson saying that the meeting has been adjourned due to lack of a quorum. So, there were two older persons that they weren’t allowing into the meeting to discuss these issues.”

Carroll said he called for a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss impeaching Alderwoman Alease Dailes. Dailes is accused by Carroll of making racial comments towards him.

Carroll said in September of 2021, Dailes texted him and called him a “PWT,” which he says stands for “poor white trash.”

“I think it’s important to hold elected officials accountable. Like I said, there’s a lot of stuff going on in our community that just are not following these rules. For us to turn around our community, we’ve got a hold people to a standard,” Carroll said.

FOX 2 has called, texted, and emailed Dailes and has not heard back. FOX 2 also emailed Mayor Tommie Pierson and has not heard back.

Carroll said he plans to submit another request for a special meeting next week.