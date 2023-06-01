CLAYTON, Mo. – A Bellefontaine Neighbors man has been jailed in connection with a domestic violence investigation.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jordan Wilson, 21, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault.

According to a report from the Normandy Police Department, the incident took place on May 17, at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Castle Park Drive.

Police claim Wilson and his girlfriend were having an argument outside the complex. She told Wilson to leave and then walked back inside with her toddler-aged daughter.

Wilson allegedly followed her inside and got into an elevator with the woman and child. He struck several times with an opened and closed fist, slammed her head into the elevator wall, and pulled on her hair.

The victim attempted to exit the elevator with her child, but Wilson again grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the elevator. He punched her repeatedly and eventually pulled her from the elevator by her hair.

The incident was recovered on surveillance video, police said.

Wilson remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Wilson faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the child endangerment charge. He faces four years in prison and a $10,000 fine for domestic assault.