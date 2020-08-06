Bellefontaine Neighbors officer who overdosed on fentanyl no longer with department, police say

For the first time on record the odds of accidentally dying from an opioid overdose in the United States are now greater than those of dying in an automobile accident.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The police officer who overdosed on an illegal drug over the weekend is no longer with his department.

On Tuesday night’s edition of The Fox Files, we told you about a Bellefontaine Neighbor’s officer who overdose on fentanyl, which he believed to be cocaine at the time.

The north county municipality sent FOX 2 this follow-up statement on Wednesday:

“The police officer with this department that was allegedly involved in inappropriate activity while in the City of St. Charles is no longer employed by the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department.” Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Chief Jeremy Ihler