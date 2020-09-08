Bellefontaine Neighbors police to investigate carnival over alleged forged signatures

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The president of the Bellefontaine Neighbors Board of Aldermen claims she handed documents over to police showing an alleged forged signature that led to a carnival setting up shop.

Alderwoman Dr. Miranda Avant-Elliot says she was just as shocked as everyone else to learn last minute that a carnival was coming to town.

Dr. Avant-Elliot says she was even more concerned when the city collector told her she didn’t sign the permit giving the first greenlight for the carnival.

The city collector allegedly says she was in surgery and couldn’t commit to signing the permit.

Dr. Avant-Elliot showed FOX 2 video of Mayor Tommie Pearson Sr. acknowledging that the carnival had all the proper permits, but when we spoke with him Monday, he said he eventually became aware that the organizers did not.

By that time, the St. Louis County Health Department stepped in to put an end to the carnival that showed clear violations of social distancing and the serving of food without a permit.

Meanwhile, this area of St. Louis County is the hardest hit by COVID-19.

Alderwoman Dr. Avant-Elliot says she’s angered by the disregard for residents’ lives, so she and others on the board are determined to get to the bottom of it.

The board will be having a special meeting this Thursday via Zoom where they plan to discuss this and ask questions to the mayor. The alderwoman is hopeful others in the community will listen in and request to have their voices heard as well.