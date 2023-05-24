MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A Belleville man died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along a rural Missouri highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reports that James Gillispie, 76, died in the crash. A 68-year-old woman riding on the motorcycle was also hurt in the crash.

The collision happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Route 42 near Castle Road.

Investigators say Gillispie traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a driveway entrance and overturned. Gliispie was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was airlifted to a Columbia, Missouri hospital.

MSHP Troop F, which covers part of mid-Missouri, has investigated 20 deaths from crashes this year.