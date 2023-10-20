ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Doreka Grant, a Belleville woman, is now facing charges of forgery and theft after submitting fake time sheets to her two jobs, resulting in the theft of thousands of dollars. Grant’s alleged actions occurred in Maryland Heights and Troy, where she managed to embezzle approximately $157,000.

Grant has been charged with forgery and theft exceeding $25,000.

In Clayton, Missouri, Grant worked for Elite Medical Staffing Group, LLC. Her assignments led her to work in Maryland Heights and Troy.

During her time at a senior living facility in Maryland Heights, Grant allegedly stole funds from July 1, 2021, to August 7, 2022, accumulating a total of $141,130.52 in stolen funds.

She was assigned to a senior living facility in Troy, where, between July 11, 2022, and August 6, 2022, she allegedly stole an additional $15,874.08.

Grant never showed up for any of the shifts listed on her time sheets. Her supervisors had submitted and signed the time sheets, but they later turned out to be forged signatures.