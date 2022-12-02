FESTUS, Mo. – The countdown is officially on to Christmas and plenty of people across the St. Louis region will use the weekend to get into the holiday spirit.



That’s especially true for one family in Festus. Starting this weekend, the Lenhard Family Light Show returns to Festus City Park. This comes after the Lenhard family also put on a large light show around Halloween.

The Christmas edition includes 70,000 computer-controlled lights, all synced up perfectly to holiday music. You can listen along in your car radio on 99.7 FM.



The show runs Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. and it’s free. For more information, click here.