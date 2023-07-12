MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – A goat named Monty, a beloved member of one mid-Missouri community, is recovering after deputies rescued him in ailing condition.

Monty is considered an iconic local figure in Montgomery County, nearly an hour west of St. Louis. People have spotted him near railroad tracks since 2021, and he frequently draws attention from residents and passersby.

In recent weeks, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from citizens concerned about Monty’s health and well-being. Unlike usual, deputies spotted him along the side of a highway one night and caught him with ease. Monty experienced difficulty walking and appeared unwell, which further heightened concerns about his health.

The sheriff’s office says one caretaker, Tara McKenzie of Wellsville, has been helping Monty recover recently. Deputies haven’t determined the next steps for Monty just yet, but say getting him back to full health is a priority.

Montgomery County deputies recently posed with a picture of Monty before his next steps in recovery. They say Monty has endured harsh winters, train traffic, wildlife, and vehicles, building hope for a swift recovery.