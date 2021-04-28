Beloved high school coach killed in crash on Highway 364 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Students and graduates from a number of St. Louis area schools are mourning the loss of a coach who touched many lives.

Ronald Walker was killed in a motor vehicle crash in St. Charles County Tuesday night. He was 51.

Walker was a coach and substitute teacher at Metro Academic and Classical High School.

Wednesday was a tough day for students and staff at Metro.

“The mood was very sad, very down,” said Jackie Perry, one of Walker’s co-workers. “It was a shock to everyone.”

Walker died at a hospital after suffering injuries in a car wreck on eastbound Highway 364 near Harvester. Friends said he called a family member to say he had hit a deer and pulled his SUV to the center median and called for help.

Apparently, a pickup truck swerved to avoid the dead animal and smashed into the rear of Walker’s vehicle.

“Shocked, kind of hard to get news like that,” said SLPS Athletic Director Teron Sharp.

During Walker’s career, people said he coached several sports at many schools.

“He coached football, cross country, basketball, baseball, started as a baseball umpire,” Sharp said.

Perry added: “He coached at Cardinal Ritter, he coached at several schools here at St. Louis Public Schools, he worked at Long, at Metro.”

Walker won a coach of the year award. But more importantly, he meant so much to so many people.

“Great guy, great coach, great teacher; just a great guy to be around,” Sharp said.