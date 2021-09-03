Beloved Missouri 12-year-old passes away after battle with rare cancer

WEBB CITY, Mo – A 12-year-old’s battle with cancer was followed by thousands of Missourians.

Christian Heady was diagnosed with stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was 11. Christian passed away Friday morning at 3:15 am. His father ,Doug Heady, tweeted this:

Rest In Peace son, it was an honor to be your father for 12 years! pic.twitter.com/OsQgK8K4R6 — Doug Heady (@DougHeady) September 3, 2021

Christian had massive support in the community as they followed his journey. A Facebook group, named Christian’s Journey, was created to provide updates on his status and offer community support to Heady. Christian also made a Tik Tok account in which he documented his journey.