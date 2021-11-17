Beloved paramedic’s visitation held at Six Flags’ Palace Theater today

Cut white roses gathered in a flower vase on lit by window light in a home. Flowers can be used for celebrations, parties or even funerals and memorials. Cream colored roses are featured in a song from the Sound of Music.

EUREKA, Mo. – A beloved paramedic’s visitation was held Wednesday at Six Flags’ Palace Theater.

Tom Fitts, 55, lived his entire life in the St. Louis area and worked in healthcare ever since he graduated high school. He passed away on Wednesday, November 10 as a result of a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis in 2020.

Upon graduating from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Fitts worked as a cardiothoracic nurse at St. Luke’s and then in the emergency room at Des Peres. Eventually, he became the head nurse there. During this time he obtained his paramedic license. He then accepted a position with the Washington Area Ambulance District while his wife Janet ran the paramedic program at East Central College. When Janet’s health deteriorated in January 2002, he took over as East Central College’s EMS program coordinator. He worked there until his lung cancer diagnosis.

“His special sense of humor and faith encouraged and challenged not only his own students but the EMS community as a whole,” his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Fitts’ visitation was from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for family. It was open to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The celebration of life began at 1:00 p.m. with a uniform walkthrough.