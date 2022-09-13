ST. LOUIS – A popular pizzeria that closed doors in St. Louis last month could soon return.

Happy Joe’s is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant’s location on Watson Road closed doors.

Travis and Heather Potts, two of the brand’s newest franchisees, recently took over with the goal to bring back Happy Joe’s to their hometown. The goal is to reopen at some point in 2023.

“When we heard the St. Louis location was closing, it was heartbreaking,” Heather Potts said. “Lunches with our kids after early dismissals from school, countless memories from birthday parties at Happy Joe’s – all of those traditions were gone, so we wanted to do something about it.”

“Heather and Travis are the perfect pair to bring Happy Joe’s back to St. Louis,” said Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco. “They know and love our brand, are passionate about running a good business, and, having grown up in the area, have deep roots in the community. We’re incredibly excited to work with them to bring the nostalgia and fun of Happy Joe’s back to the Lou.”

Happy Joe’s, first founded in Iowa in 1972, has 60 locations in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. The chain recently opened a restaurant in St. Peters. For the latest updates from Happy Joe’s, click here.