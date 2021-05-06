Beloved showboat cruise returns to Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. – Visitors to Silver Dollar City can once again enjoy traveling on the Branson Belle Showboat.
Cruises will resume May 14.
Silver Dollar City officials say they are finding that people are looking for entertainment in safety-conscious outdoor settings, so they are bringing the cruises back earlier than expected this season.
The return of the cruises coincides with Silver Dollar City’s Bluegrass & BBQ Festival. The 16-day event offers national touring bands on stages throughout the park.