ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov. 18. He appeared on “The Morning After” on 105.7 HD-2 on Nov. 11 and shared news that he’d been given just three to four months to live.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Family members told the Post-Dispatch Randolph went peacefully.

Randolph was a frequent guest and occasional fill-in host on “The Morning After.” He also hosted his own show, “Fairways and Greens,” which aired on different radio stations.

Randolph, son of the legendary radio broadcaster Jay Randolph Sr., carved out his own distinct piece of the local spectrum since coming to St. Louis radio in 1992.