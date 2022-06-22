WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Wentzville Police Department announced on Wednesday that one of its dispatchers, Della Williams, has passed away. The department did not release any details surrounding her death.

Williams served as a police dispatcher for nearly 19 years, starting in August 2003. She also worked part-time for the Lake St. Louis Police Department and previously held dispatching jobs in Warren and Randolph counties.

“There is no easy or simple way or even enough words to describe the loss of Della,” the Wentzville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Her impact on this department, her coworkers, her family, law enforcement as a whole, and the community, is nothing short of incredible.”

The department said Williams was involved in several projects, including the Missing Person Support Center, which she founded.

“Della was the most selfless and giving person all the time,” the department said. “Her entire life revolved around helping others. She also had a special place in her heart for victims of domestic violence and for children.”

She also organized care packages for deployed troops overseas and prepared meals for surrounding dispatch centers and special units.

“The Wentzville Police Department won’t be the same without her. Della truly was the most caring and unselfish person around and will be missed by so many. She will forever be in our hearts,” the department said.

The nearby St. Peters Police Department also offered its condolences and said its officers will keep her loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.