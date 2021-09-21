Ben & Jerry’s new ice cream flavor inspired by Cori Bush legislation

Ben & Jerry’s new flavor Change is Brewing is a sweet combination of cold brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies.

Ben & Jerry’s is showing its support for Congresswoman Cori Bush’s legislation The People’s Response Act by coming out with a new limited batch ice cream flavor called “Change is Brewing.”

The flavor is made up of cold brew coffee, marshmallow swirls, and fudge brownies.

The ice cream company said the new flavor “was created to help transform the nation’s approach to public safety to one that prioritizes community needs.” They also said it is part of the company’s work to “advance racial justice, calling for the nation to divest from a broken criminal legal system and invest in services that help communities thrive, like mental health treatment, counseling, substance use treatment, and healthcare.”

More than 70 organizations support the legislation introduced by Bush that pushes to change policing.

“We appreciate Congresswoman Cori Bush for having the courage and vision to introduce the People’s Response Act, legislation that would boldly transform public safety in America,” said Jabari Paul, US Activism Manager for Ben & Jerry’s.

The coffee flavor in the “Change is Brewing” ice cream is from BLK & Bold which is the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee company that gives 5% of its profits to initiatives that support youth in need. The fudge brownies are from Greyston Bakery. The pint of “Change is Brewing” has a picture of a painting done by Black multi-disciplinary artist Laci Jordan.

The new pint will be available at participating Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops and on store shelves for between $4.49 and $5.69.

