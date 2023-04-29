BERKELEY, Mo. – One north St. Louis County church is officially marking its centennial this weekend.

The Prince of Peace Church in Berkeley is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers held an anniversary fellowship barbecue Saturday on church grounds. In addition to meals, there were also a few bouncy houses for children to enjoy.

Senior pastor Willie E. Kilpatrick says he impressed with the progress of the church since he started serving there.

“When I came here 23 years ago, we had, approximately, 23 ministries. Now we have 33. We have boys mentoring, we have outreach that we do, community activities. That has certainly been a great beacon of light in the city of Berkley.”

On Sunday, the church will hold an anniversary worship service at 10 a.m.