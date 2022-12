BERKELEY, Mo. – The Berkeley Fire Department handed out hundreds of coats Saturday to help keep St. Louis area children warm this winter.

Organizers distributed around 700 coats as part of the annual “Winterize kids” coat giveaway.

The SOL Foundation. iHeart Media and Spire joined forces to collect coats and put the event together.

The coats are free and meant to help out families in need. A local Jeep club also came out to entertain kids as they received their new coats.