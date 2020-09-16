Berkeley man charged with multiple child molestation offenses

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 59-year-old Berkeley man for allegedly molesting three young girls over a period of time spanning more than two decades.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crimes began in the early 1990s and carried on until 2007.

One victim told investigators Aaron McAllister molested her when she was between 4 and 9 years of age. Another victim reported she was a target from 4 years old to 8 years old. A third girl said she became a victim between the ages of 4 and 5.

McAllister was charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation. He’s being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

While no additional victims have come forward, county police are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by McAllister to contact the department’s lead investigator at 314-615-8625.

