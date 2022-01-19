Berkeley man pleads guilty to 2015 murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 27-year-old Berkeley man entered a blind plea in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Wednesday after admitting to a 2015 murder and was immediately sentenced for his crime.

Joseph Cooper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The court sentenced Cooper to 17 years on each offense but the sentences will run concurrently. He must serve 85% of the sentence before he’s eligible for parole.

Cooper had faced upwards of 30 years in prison on the murder charge and at least 3 years for armed criminal action.

According to prosecutors, Cooper killed Ehrman Davis IV with a shotgun on the evening of Oct. 13, 2015, in the 8400 block of Bayberry Drive.



The plea and sentencing hearing was conducted via video conferencing. Members of Davis’ family, including his widow, watched the proceedings.

“This life must stop for all of us – all of us,” Davis’ widow said. “We are tired of burying our children, our loved ones, our husbands, our brothers, our cousins.”