ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.- The Berkeley Police Department will be holding a fundraiser for a fallen officer Wednesday.
Officer Amir Danztler-Bey died from a stroke. The fundraiser event is Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the police station.
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.- The Berkeley Police Department will be holding a fundraiser for a fallen officer Wednesday.
Officer Amir Danztler-Bey died from a stroke. The fundraiser event is Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the police station.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now