BERKELEY, Mo. – Police in Berkeley are investigating a shooting involving a young child.

Police were called to a home near the intersection of Airport Road and Jefferson Avenue Friday evening.

A woman at the scene said her 4-year-old grandson was shot.

The 4-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and is in surgery.

Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson said the shooting was not random and believed to be accidental.

