Bernie Sanders to hold rally in St. Louis on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in St. Louis next week ahead of the Missouri Primary on Tuesday.

The Vermont senator will host a rally at Stifel Theatre on Monday at 11 a.m. The event will be free and open to the public but an RSVP is encouraged. Doors at the Stifel open at 10 a.m.

The Sanders campaign canceled a rally in Kansas City due to scheduling restraints.

A new Nexstar/Emerson College poll of Missouri respondents found 48.1 percent of voters would choose former Vice President Joe Biden, with 43.7 percent voting for Sanders. The margin of error in the poll is +/- 4.7 percent.

Biden will visit St. Louis on Saturday morning and in Kansas City later that evening.