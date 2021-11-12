Best Chinese restaurants in St. Louis: FOX2 fans share their favorites

ST. LOUIS – From crab rangoon to chop suey and St. Paul sandwiches, St. Louisians love their Chinese food. So where do you go to get Chinese food? Our FOX2 viewers shared their favorite spots.
The map below includes several suggestions. Here are a few of the top comments from Facebook:
Diane Ezell
Golden Wok in Ellisville is the best for sure. It’s family-owned.
Peggy Cagney
Panda in Fenton!! They make everything homemade including their potstickers and they have the best crab rangoon and you get 8 potstickers and crab rangoon instead of 6 like the other restaurants.
Christina Sinovich Howard
Lemay Wok will always be the best! Whenever we try another restaurant, I’m always disappointed because it’s not the same.
Christi Mischeaux
Mai Lee in Brentwood, some of the best Chinese & Vietnamese food in the Lou
Lefty FriedRice Davis
Hot Braised Cauliflower 😋
Ronnie Starks
Wei Hong Bakery..is the hands-down best I ever had..my so John Starks turned me into it..
He and my granddaughter Kayla..go there all the way from House Springs
Shelley Adams
Sun Restaurant in Hazelwood. Love the livers and gizzards there. But I have not had anything that wasn’t delicious.
Diane Hanekamp
The Orient in Edwardsville! Fine, fine food for many years!
Joe Sturdy
Love the hot brasied chicken at Showok in Kirkwood !! And I love the crab ragoon at Panda in Fenton !!
Nate Thomas
The Rice House in Florissant,Mo both locations 😎
Billie Michelle Emery-Meyer
China King. Best crab ragoon, hands down!
Joyce Altenberger Votava
Peking Garden in Collinsville IL is hands down the best around!
Jessie Hickman
China Express in Cahokia…been there for over 25 years…people who moved away from Cahokia still come back just for China Express
Erica Eva
Found Springfield Style Cashew Chicken in St Peters at 101 Asian Cuisine. It’s as close as it gets, honestly.
Sher Holloway
NOT Panda Express 🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮
Dio Maranan
Great Peking in Arnold. Beats them all. For Vietnamese food go to Mai Lee in Brentwood
Chamberlain Alison
China Express in Cahokia he has been there for years…. I make the drive. Only Chinese I eat.
Abigail Lagermann
Old St. Louis Chop Suey on Kingshighway and Chippewa
Jessica Broyles
Vin Hoa in GC has the best St Paul sandwiches ever!
Amy Mosbacher
China Express-Cahokia! Hood Chinese food is the beeeest. Ha only place I’ll go! 😅🤤🤤🤤
Annette Buckman
Cate Zone on Olive in STL. So good!
Doug Tsui
I drive from Edwardsville to U city for Wonton King on Olive.
Patricia Miller
China In Bombay on Manchester, the best!
Deborah Jones King-Turner
Sun Restaurant’s whole roasted duck…..
Jeff Scotty
Green China in St. Charles. Green China in Lake St. Louis sux and the one in Ofallon has gone down some. Best Crab Rangoon anywhere.