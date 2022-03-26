Story name: Best colleges in Missouri

Written by: Stacker

Best colleges in Missouri

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Missouri using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Avila University (Kansas City)

– Acceptance rate: 41% (1000-1160 SAT)

– Net Price: $17,048

#9. Truman State University (Kirksville)

– Acceptance rate: 63% (1150-1350 SAT)

– Net Price: $12,912

#8. Maryville University (Saint Louis)

– Acceptance rate: 83% (1040-1250 SAT)

– Net Price: $29,357

#7. University of Missouri – Kansas City (Kansas City)

– Acceptance rate: 61% (980-1330 SAT)

– Net Price: $14,921

#6. Rockhurst University (Kansas City)

– Acceptance rate: 64% (1080-1260 SAT)

– Net Price: $22,688

#5. Missouri University of Science & Technology (Rolla)

– Acceptance rate: 79% (1200-1450 SAT)

– Net Price: $13,954

#4. College of the Ozarks (Point Lookout)

– Acceptance rate: 10% (960-1200 SAT)

– Net Price: $11,316

#3. University of Missouri (Columbia)

– Acceptance rate: 81% (1120-1340 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,850

#2. Saint Louis University (Saint Louis)

– Acceptance rate: 58% (1170-1380 SAT)

– Net Price: $31,098

#1. Washington University in St. Louis (Saint Louis)

– Acceptance rate: 14% (1480-1560 SAT)

– Net Price: $27,108

