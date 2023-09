Young black family embracing outdoors and smiling at camera

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Missouri using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Franklin County, Missouri

– Population: 104,331

– Median home value: $176,400 (78% own)

– Median rent: $774 (22% own)

– Median household income: $65,263

– Top public schools: Spring Bluff Elementary School (grade A), Strain-Japan Elementary School (grade A), Robertsville Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Francis Borgia High School (grade B+), Crosspoint Christian School (grade B), Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Washington (grade B+), Union (grade B minus), Sullivan (grade B minus)

#29. Andrew County, Missouri

– Population: 18,023

– Median home value: $156,200 (78% own)

– Median rent: $833 (22% own)

– Median household income: $63,769

– Top public schools: Avenue City Elementary School (grade A minus), Helena Elementary School (grade A minus), John Glenn Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: HOSANNA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Country Club (grade A minus), Savannah (grade B), Jefferson Township (grade B+)

#28. St. Francois County, Missouri

– Population: 67,168

– Median home value: $126,800 (69% own)

– Median rent: $697 (31% own)

– Median household income: $50,015

– Top public schools: Jefferson Elementary School (grade A minus), Washington-Franklin Elementary School (grade B+), Farmington Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Paul Lutheran School (grade unavailable), St. Joseph School (grade unavailable), St. Joseph Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Farmington (grade B), Desloge (grade B minus), Park Hills (grade B minus)

#27. Cooper County, Missouri

– Population: 17,397

– Median home value: $151,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $675 (24% own)

– Median household income: $55,711

– Top public schools: Boonville High School (grade B+), Pilot Grove High School (grade B), Bunceton Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Ss. Peter & Paul School (grade unavailable), St. Joseph Elementary School (grade unavailable), Zion Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Boonville (grade B), Saline Township (grade B+), Boonville Township (grade B)

#26. Pettis County, Missouri

– Population: 42,919

– Median home value: $133,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $774 (30% own)

– Median household income: $51,936

– Top public schools: Parkview Elementary School (grade A minus), Hardeman Elementary School (grade B+), Skyline Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart School (grade A minus), Show-Me Christian School (grade B minus), Applewood Christian School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Sedalia (grade B), Green Ridge (grade B+), Prairie Township (grade B+)

#25. Howard County, Missouri

– Population: 10,147

– Median home value: $142,400 (81% own)

– Median rent: $712 (19% own)

– Median household income: $58,596

– Top public schools: New Franklin Elementary School (grade B), Fayette High School (grade B minus), William N. Clark Middle School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: St. Mary’s Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fayette (grade B+), New Franklin (grade B+), Moniteau Township (grade A minus)

#24. Moniteau County, Missouri

– Population: 15,723

– Median home value: $149,100 (77% own)

– Median rent: $673 (23% own)

– Median household income: $58,900

– Top public schools: High Point Elementary School (grade A minus), California Middle School (grade B+), Latham Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Andrew School (grade unavailable), Prairie Union School (grade unavailable), Hazel Dell School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: California (grade B), Tipton (grade C+), Linn Township (grade B)

#23. McDonald County, Missouri

– Population: 23,267

– Median home value: $105,400 (65% own)

– Median rent: $684 (35% own)

– Median household income: $43,086

– Top public schools: Anderson Elementary School (grade A minus), Rocky Comfort Elementary School (grade B+), Southwest City Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Richwood Township (grade B+), Anderson West Township (grade B+), Anderson (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade B minus

#22. Washington County, Missouri

– Population: 23,791

– Median home value: $103,000 (78% own)

– Median rent: $628 (22% own)

– Median household income: $44,955

– Top public schools: Kingston Elementary School (grade A minus), Trojan Intermediate School (grade A minus), Potosi Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Joachim Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Potosi (grade B minus), Union Township (grade B), Breton Township (grade B)

#21. Callaway County, Missouri

– Population: 44,449

– Median home value: $162,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $740 (24% own)

– Median household income: $63,791

– Top public schools: Bartley Elementary School (grade B+), South Callaway Middle School (grade B+), South Callaway Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Kingdom Christian Academy (grade unavailable), St. Peter Catholic School (grade unavailable), Callaway Child and Family Development Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Holts Summit (grade B+), Fulton (grade B minus), Summit Township (grade B+)

#20. Newton County, Missouri

– Population: 58,634

– Median home value: $137,700 (75% own)

– Median rent: $736 (25% own)

– Median household income: $55,820

– Top public schools: South Elementary School (grade B), Stapleton Elementary School (grade B), East Newton High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Neosho Christian Schools (grade unavailable), Trinity Learning Center (grade unavailable), Racine Apostolic Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Neosho (grade B), Leawood (grade A), Shoal Creek Township (grade A minus)

#19. Miller County, Missouri

– Population: 24,643

– Median home value: $141,200 (75% own)

– Median rent: $690 (25% own)

– Median household income: $47,288

– Top public schools: Osage High School (grade B+), Osage Middle School (grade B+), Eldon Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Our Lady of the Snows School (grade unavailable), Lakeview Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lake Ozark (grade A minus), Eldon (grade B minus), St. Elizabeth (grade A minus)

#18. Cass County, Missouri

– Population: 106,966

– Median home value: $212,000 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,055 (24% own)

– Median household income: $76,924

– Top public schools: Creekmoor Elementary School (grade A minus), East Lynne Elementary School (grade A minus), Westview Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Blue Ridge Christian School (grade B), Heartland High School & Academy (grade B), Training Center Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lake Winnebago (grade A minus), Raymore (grade B+), Belton (grade B)

#17. Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri

– Population: 18,406

– Median home value: $181,600 (84% own)

– Median rent: $742 (16% own)

– Median household income: $62,607

– Top public schools: Ste. Genevieve Elementary School (grade A minus), Ste. Genevieve Middle School (grade A minus), Bloomsdale Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Valle Catholic Schools (grade B), St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. Joseph Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ste. Genevieve (grade B+), St. Mary (grade B+), Bloomsdale (grade B)

#16. Marion County, Missouri

– Population: 28,564

– Median home value: $131,700 (67% own)

– Median rent: $693 (33% own)

– Median household income: $56,213

– Top public schools: Oakwood Elementary School (grade A minus), Mark Twain Elementary School (grade B+), A.D. Stowell Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Holy Family School (grade unavailable), St. John’s Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Hannibal Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Palmyra (grade B+), Hannibal (grade B), Miller Township (grade A)

#15. Jefferson County, Missouri

– Population: 225,913

– Median home value: $175,000 (80% own)

– Median rent: $889 (20% own)

– Median household income: $71,285

– Top public schools: Festus Elementary School (grade A), James E. Freer Elementary School (grade A minus), Festus Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Pius X. High School (grade B+), Christian Outreach School (grade C+), Saint Joseph School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Arnold (grade B), Byrnes Mill (grade B), High Ridge (grade B)

#14. Jasper County, Missouri

– Population: 122,059

– Median home value: $129,600 (64% own)

– Median rent: $815 (36% own)

– Median household income: $51,876

– Top public schools: Eugene Field Elementary School (grade A), Mark Twain Elementary School (grade A), Harry S Truman Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School (grade A+), College Heights Christian School (grade B+), McAuley Catholic High School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Carl Junction (grade A minus), Oronogo (grade A minus), Webb City (grade B+)

#13. Pulaski County, Missouri

– Population: 53,460

– Median home value: $160,000 (53% own)

– Median rent: $1,028 (47% own)

– Median household income: $59,252

– Top public schools: Thayer Elementary School (grade A), Waynesville East Elementary School (grade A minus), Waynesville Senior High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Maranatha Baptist Academy (grade A), Westside Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Fort Leonard Wood Child Development Center 408 (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Waynesville (grade B+), St. Robert (grade B+), Cullen Township (grade A)

#12. Greene County, Missouri

– Population: 296,875

– Median home value: $159,500 (57% own)

– Median rent: $819 (43% own)

– Median household income: $50,682

– Top public schools: Schofield Elementary School (grade A), Wilson’s Creek Intermediate School (grade A minus), Sweeny Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Greenwood Laboratory School (grade A), Springfield Catholic High School (grade A), The Summit Preparatory School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Battlefield (grade A), Willard (grade B+), Republic (grade B+)

#11. Phelps County, Missouri

– Population: 44,692

– Median home value: $154,400 (61% own)

– Median rent: $739 (39% own)

– Median household income: $48,124

– Top public schools: Wyman Elementary School (grade A), Phelps County Elementary School (grade A), Mark Twain Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Patrick School (grade unavailable), Immanuel Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Great Circle – St. James (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Rolla (grade B+), St. James (grade B minus), Dillon Township (grade A minus)

#10. Taney County, Missouri

– Population: 55,854

– Median home value: $157,500 (68% own)

– Median rent: $826 (32% own)

– Median household income: $51,031

– Top public schools: Kirbyville Elementary School (grade A), Mark Twain Elementary School (grade A), Branson Intermediate School (grade A)

– Top private schools: School of the Ozarks (grade A minus), Trinity Christian Academy (grade A minus), Riverview Bible Baptist Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Branson (grade B), Hollister (grade B), Merriam Woods (grade B)

#9. Cape Girardeau County, Missouri

– Population: 81,086

– Median home value: $167,100 (69% own)

– Median rent: $804 (31% own)

– Median household income: $59,252

– Top public schools: Blanchard Elementary School (grade A minus), Jackson Senior High School (grade A minus), Russell Hawkins Junior High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Notre Dame Regional High School (grade A minus), Saxony Lutheran High School (grade A minus), Eagle Ridge Christian School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Cape Girardeau (grade B+), Jackson (grade B+), Cape Girardeau Township (grade A minus)

#8. Cole County, Missouri

– Population: 77,412

– Median home value: $174,700 (68% own)

– Median rent: $710 (32% own)

– Median household income: $64,715

– Top public schools: Middle Grove Elementary School (grade A), Blair Oaks Elementary School (grade A), Blair Oaks Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Helias Catholic High School (grade B+), Calvary Lutheran High School (grade B+), Lighthouse Preparatory Academy (grade B)

– Top places to live: Jefferson City (grade A minus), St. Martins (grade B+), St. Thomas (grade A)

#7. Christian County, Missouri

– Population: 87,824

– Median home value: $195,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $864 (24% own)

– Median household income: $69,212

– Top public schools: Espy Elementary School (grade A), South Elementary School (grade A), West Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Faith Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fremont Hills (grade A), Ozark (grade A minus), Nixa (grade A minus)

#6. Jackson County, Missouri

– Population: 713,229

– Median home value: $167,900 (59% own)

– Median rent: $993 (41% own)

– Median household income: $60,800

– Top public schools: James Walker Elementary School (grade A+), Delta Woods Middle School (grade A), Voy Spears Jr. Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The Pembroke Hill School (grade A+), The Barstow School (grade A+), Notre Dame de Sion High School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Lee’s Summit (grade A), Longview (grade A), Lake Lotawana (grade A)

#5. Clay County, Missouri

– Population: 250,134

– Median home value: $199,600 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,046 (32% own)

– Median household income: $75,596

– Top public schools: Chapel Hill Elementary School (grade A), Bell Prairie Elementary School (grade A), Nashua Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Pius X High School (grade A minus), Eagle Heights Christian School (grade B+), St. James School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Liberty (grade A), Shoal Creek Valley (grade A), Gladstone (grade A minus)

#4. Boone County, Missouri

– Population: 182,170

– Median home value: $204,000 (58% own)

– Median rent: $933 (42% own)

– Median household income: $62,653

– Top public schools: Rock Bridge High School (grade A), David H. Hickman High School (grade A), Ann Hawkins Gentry Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Columbia Independent School (grade A+), Christian Fellowship School (grade A), Fr. Tolton Catholic High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Columbia (grade A), Centralia (grade A minus), Ashland (grade B)

#3. Platte County, Missouri

– Population: 105,189

– Median home value: $251,100 (67% own)

– Median rent: $1,121 (33% own)

– Median household income: $85,031

– Top public schools: Park Hill South High School (grade A), Park Hill High School (grade A), Graden Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Faith Christian Academy (grade A), Northland Christian Schools (grade B+), St. Therese School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Parkville (grade A+), Weatherby Lake (grade A+), KCI (grade A)

#2. St. Charles County, Missouri

– Population: 402,377

– Median home value: $242,700 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,118 (19% own)

– Median household income: $91,792

– Top public schools: Harvest Ridge Elementary School (grade A), Bryan Middle School (grade A), Francis Howell Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lutheran High School of St. Charles County (grade A minus), Duchesne High School (grade B+), St. Dominic High School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Dardenne Prairie (grade A+), Cottleville (grade A), Lake St. Louis (grade A)

#1. St. Louis County, Missouri

– Population: 1,001,982

– Median home value: $220,100 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,032 (31% own)

– Median household income: $72,562

– Top public schools: Ladue Horton Watkins High School (grade A+), Clayton High School (grade A+), Lafayette High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: John Burroughs School (grade A+), Thomas Jefferson School (grade A+), MICDS – Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Clayton (grade A+), Chesterfield (grade A+), Richmond Heights (grade A+)