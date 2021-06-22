STACKER— Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Missouri.

#25. Shelby County

– Population: 6,013

– Median home value: $72,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $564 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $44,083

– Top places to live: Bethel Township (A-), Taylor Township (A-), Black Creek Township (B+)

#24. Cape Girardeau County

– Population: 78,491

– Median home value: $160,500 (65% own)

– Median rent: $808 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $53,732

– Top places to live: Jackson (A-), Cape Girardeau (A-), Randol Township (A-)

#23. Lafayette County

– Population: 32,597

– Median home value: $143,500 (71% own)

– Median rent: $686 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $58,766

– Top places to live: Higginsville (B), Lexington (B), Odessa (B-)

#22. Grundy County

– Population: 9,992

– Median home value: $98,400 (68% own)

– Median rent: $534 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $45,594

– Top places to live: Trenton (B-), Wilson Township (B), Marion Township (B)

#21. Lewis County

– Population: 9,955

– Median home value: $87,900 (76% own)

– Median rent: $569 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $45,988

– Top places to live: Canton (B), Canton Township (B), Union Township (B)

#20. Gasconade County

– Population: 14,711

– Median home value: $134,200 (78% own)

– Median rent: $611 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $54,885

– Top places to live: Owensville (B), Roark Township (B), Hermann (B)

#19. Jasper County

– Population: 119,920

– Median home value: $118,400 (64% own)

– Median rent: $776 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $48,357

– Top places to live: Carl Junction (A-), Webb City (A-), Oronogo (B+)

#18. St. Clair County

– Population: 9,370

– Median home value: $91,900 (78% own)

– Median rent: $574 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $38,870

– Top places to live: Osceola Township (B-), Collins (B-), Washington Township (B-)

#17. Barry County

– Population: 35,530

– Median home value: $120,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $666 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $44,403

– Top places to live: Monett (B), Cassville (C+), Kings Prairie Township (B+)

#16. Barton County

– Population: 11,797

– Median home value: $97,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $557 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $44,125

– Top places to live: Lamar (B-), Northfork Township (A-), Lamar Township (A-)

#15. Bates County

– Population: 16,296

– Median home value: $114,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $654 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $47,625

– Top places to live: Butler (C+), Hudson Township (B+), Pleasant Gap Township (B)

#14. Henry County

– Population: 21,735

– Median home value: $110,500 (72% own)

– Median rent: $639 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $45,795

– Top places to live: Clinton (C+), Windsor (C+), Davis Township (B+)

#13. Cedar County

– Population: 14,043

– Median home value: $98,900 (71% own)

– Median rent: $612 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $39,365

– Top places to live: El Dorado Springs (C), Linn Township (B-), Stockton (C+)

#12. St. Charles County

– Population: 394,290

– Median home value: $219,100 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,041 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $84,978

– Top places to live: Dardenne Prairie (A+), Cottleville (A+), St. Peters (A)

#11. Dade County

– Population: 7,578

– Median home value: $83,500 (77% own)

– Median rent: $630 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $40,399

– Top places to live: Dadeville (B), North Township (B), South Morgan Township (B-)

#10. Linn County

– Population: 12,113

– Median home value: $87,200 (73% own)

– Median rent: $558 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $45,930

– Top places to live: Brookfield (B-), Marceline Township (B+), Bucklin Township (B+)

#9. Iron County

– Population: 10,164

– Median home value: $83,600 (71% own)

– Median rent: $597 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $37,435

– Top places to live: Ironton (B-), Liberty Township (B), Arcadia Township (B)

#8. Hickory County

– Population: 9,404

– Median home value: $83,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $608 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $34,182

– Top places to live: Montgomery Township (A-), Center Township (B-), Cross Timbers (B-)

#7. St. Louis County

– Population: 996,919

– Median home value: $198,800 (69% own)

– Median rent: $983 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $67,420

– Top places to live: Richmond Heights (A+), Clayton (A+), Chesterfield (A+)

#6. Taney County

– Population: 55,114

– Median home value: $139,800 (62% own)

– Median rent: $816 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $46,031

– Top places to live: Branson (B+), Hollister (B), Merriam Woods (B)

#5. Morgan County

– Population: 20,271

– Median home value: $125,000 (81% own)

– Median rent: $563 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $39,003

– Top places to live: Versailles (B-), Moreau Township (B-), Haw Creek Township (C+)

#4. Benton County

– Population: 19,107

– Median home value: $117,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $638 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $40,249

– Top places to live: Warsaw (C+), Cole Camp (B+), Williams Township (B)

#3. Stone County

– Population: 31,615

– Median home value: $172,600 (82% own)

– Median rent: $695 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $49,656

– Top places to live: Kimberling City (B+), Ruth B City Township (B), Indian Point (B)

#2. Atchison County

– Population: 5,229

– Median home value: $84,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $529 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $50,236

– Top places to live: Polk Township (A-), Rock Port (A-), Clay Township (B+)

#1. Camden County

– Population: 45,466

– Median home value: $200,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $754 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $53,478

– Top places to live: Village of Four Seasons (B+), Camdenton (B-), Osage Beach (C+)