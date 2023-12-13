ST. LOUIS – Christmas lights are abundant across the area, with many options to choose from, such as the St. Louis Zoo’s Wild Lights display or the Missouri Botanical Garden Glow.

If you plan on viewing holiday lights on foot this weekend, like the lights at Anheuser-Busch, your best nights to see the lights this weekend will be Friday and Sunday nights.

With chances of light rain on Saturday night, your best option may be drive-thru displays like Candy Cane Lane right behind Ted Drewes or The Way of Lights at Our Lady of the Snow in Belleville, Illinois. Whichever night you choose, it will be cold, so make sure to bundle up.