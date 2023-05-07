More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Missouri using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Ladue Horton Watkins High School

– City: St Louis

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#24. Chaminade College Preparatory School

– City: St. Louis

– Type: Private, Boarding, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#23. Springfield Catholic High School

– City: Springfield

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#22. Blair Oaks High School

– City: Jefferson City

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#21. Notre Dame Regional High School

– City: Cape Girardeau

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#20. Staley High School

– City: Kansas City

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#19. Lafayette High School

– City: Wildwood

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#18. John Burroughs School

– City: St. Louis

– Type: Private

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#17. Kirkwood Senior High School

– City: Kirkwood

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#16. Nerinx Hall High School

– City: St. Louis

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A

#15. St. Louis University High School

– City: St. Louis

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#14. Francis Howell High School

– City: St Charles

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#13. St. John Vianney High School

– City: St. Louis

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#12. Rockwood Summit Senior High School

– City: Fenton

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#11. De Smet Jesuit High School

– City: St. Louis

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A

#10. Eureka Senior High School

– City: Eureka

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#9. Cor Jesu Academy

– City: Saint Louis

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#8. Jackson Senior High School

– City: Jackson

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#7. Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School

– City: Saint Louis

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#6. St. Teresa’s Academy

– City: Kansas City

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#5. Incarnate Word Academy

– City: Saint Louis

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A

#4. MICDS – Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School

– City: Saint Louis

– Type: Private

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#3. Rockhurst High School

– City: Kansas City

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#2. St. Joseph’s Academy

– City: St. Louis

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A

#1. Christian Brothers College High School

– City: Town & Country

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A