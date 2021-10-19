Best K-8 schools in Missouri according to new report

ST. LOUIS– The U.S. News and World Report recently released its rankings for the 2022 Best K-8 Schools and four St. Louis areas schools are among the top 10 in Missouri. It is the first time U.S. News has published rankings for elementary and middle schools.

The methodology for the brand-new rankings focuses on two areas: math and reading proficiency, or how well students perform on state assessments, and math and reading performance, or how well they perform compared to expectations. The state assessment data came from the 2018-2019 school year.

Here is a list of the top 10 elementary schools in Missouri according to the report:

1- Mallincrodt A.B.I. Elementary: SLPS (PK-5)

2- Kennard/Classical Jr. Academy: SLPS (K-5)

3- Richland Elementary: Richland R-1 (PK-6)

4. Helena Elementary: Savannah R-II (K-5)

5- McKelvey Elementary: Parkway C-2 (K-5)

6- Voy Spears Jr. Elementary: Blue Springs R-IV (K-5)

7- Festus Elementary: Festus R-VI (K-3)

8- Eugene Field Elementary: Poplar Bluff R-I (1-3)

9- Oak Grove Elementary: Poplar Bluff R-I (1-3)

10- Atlanta Elementary: Atlanta C-3 (K-6)

You can find the entire list for Missouri on the U.S. News and World Report’s page.