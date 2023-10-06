ST. LOUIS – The rain didn’t stop the set-up Thursday for the Best of Missouri Market.

It’s happening at the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend. Visitors will find more than 120 of the region’s best vendors of handcrafted items, locally produced food, and much more at this fall festival.

It runs Friday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets run $16 for adults. Also note that the ‘Tram Tour’ will not be running during the festival.

We will have an interview with a preview of this weekend’s event on FOX 2 News at 8.