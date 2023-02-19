Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Missouri last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10. Stocks headquartered in Missouri, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 14 stocks that met the criteria in Missouri were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +6.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#14. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

– Last week price change: -6.1% (-$5.54)

– Market cap: $48.7 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

#13. Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

– Last week price change: -5.7% (-$10.29)

– Market cap: $12.2 billion

– Headquarters: Monett

– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#12. Post Holdings (POST)

– Last week price change: -3.8% (-$3.62)

– Market cap: $5.3 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#11. Olin Corp. (OLN)

– Last week price change: -2.3% (-$1.47)

– Market cap: $8.2 billion

– Headquarters: Clayton

– Sector: Commodity Chemicals

#10. Commerce Bancshares/MO (CBSH)

– Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.21)

– Market cap: $7.9 billion

– Headquarters: Kansas City

– Sector: Regional Banks

#9. Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

– Last week price change: -1.6% (-$1.09)

– Market cap: $7.1 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage

#8. H&R Block (HRB)

– Last week price change: -1.1% (-$0.43)

– Market cap: $5.7 billion

– Headquarters: Kansas City

– Sector: Specialized Consumer Services

#7. Evergy (EVRG)

– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.57)

– Market cap: $13.8 billion

– Headquarters: Kansas City

– Sector: Electric Utilities

#6. Ameren Corp. (AEE)

– Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.20)

– Market cap: $21.6 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Multi-Utilities

#5. Bunge Ltd. (BG)

– Last week price change: +0.8% (+$0.81)

– Market cap: $14.4 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Agricultural Products

#4. Centene Corp. (CNC)

– Last week price change: +2.4% (+$1.73)

– Market cap: $40.5 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Managed Health Care

#3. Amdocs Ltd. (DOX)

– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$3.13)

– Market cap: $11.5 billion

– Headquarters: Chesterfield

– Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services

#2. O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$30.48)

– Market cap: $51.1 billion

– Headquarters: Springfield

– Sector: Automotive Retail

#1. Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

– Last week price change: +6.7% (+$9.55)

– Market cap: $10.0 billion

– Headquarters: Chesterfield

– Sector: Reinsurance