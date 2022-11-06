Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Missouri last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Missouri, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. All 14 stocks that met the criteria in Missouri were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +17.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#14. H&R Block (HRB)

– Last week price change: +1.5% (+$0.63)

– Market cap: $6.6 billion

– Headquarters: Kansas City

– Sector: Specialized Consumer Services

#13. Commerce Bancshares/MO (CBSH)

– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$2.05)

– Market cap: $8.5 billion

– Headquarters: Kansas City

– Sector: Regional Banks

#12. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

– Last week price change: +5.1% (+$4.24)

– Market cap: $51.7 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

#11. Amdocs Ltd. (DOX)

– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$4.35)

– Market cap: $11.3 billion

– Headquarters: Chesterfield

– Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services

#10. Ameren Corp. (AEE)

– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$4.75)

– Market cap: $21.3 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Multi-Utilities

#9. Post Holdings (POST)

– Last week price change: +6.5% (+$5.51)

– Market cap: $5.4 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#8. Evergy (EVRG)

– Last week price change: +6.5% (+$3.80)

– Market cap: $14.2 billion

– Headquarters: Kansas City

– Sector: Electric Utilities

#7. Bunge Ltd. (BG)

– Last week price change: +6.6% (+$5.96)

– Market cap: $14.5 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Agricultural Products

#6. Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

– Last week price change: +6.6% (+$9.23)

– Market cap: $10.0 billion

– Headquarters: Chesterfield

– Sector: Reinsurance

#5. Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

– Last week price change: +7.7% (+$14.41)

– Market cap: $14.7 billion

– Headquarters: Monett

– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#4. Olin Corp. (OLN)

– Last week price change: +9.5% (+$4.70)

– Market cap: $7.4 billion

– Headquarters: Clayton

– Sector: Commodity Chemicals

#3. O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

– Last week price change: +12.4% (+$92.23)

– Market cap: $53.0 billion

– Headquarters: Springfield

– Sector: Automotive Retail

#2. Centene Corp. (CNC)

– Last week price change: +16.2% (+$11.95)

– Market cap: $48.6 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Managed Health Care

#1. Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

– Last week price change: +17.6% (+$9.20)

– Market cap: $6.5 billion

– Headquarters: St Louis

– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage