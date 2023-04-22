As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.
For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.
Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Missouri using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.
30. Lee’s Summit West High School
- District: Lee’s Summit R-VII School District- Enrollment: 2,124 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
29. Francis Howell Central High School
- District: Francis Howell School District- Enrollment: 1,807 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
28. Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience Magnet High School
- District: St. Louis City School District- Enrollment: 261 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
27. Fort Zumwalt West High School
- District: Fort Zumwalt R-II School District- Enrollment: 1,902 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
26. Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School
- District: Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District- Enrollment: 393 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
25. Lincoln College Preparatory Academy
- District: Kansas City School District- Enrollment: 974 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
24. David H. Hickman High School
- District: Columbia School District- Enrollment: 1,920 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
23. Lee’s Summit Senior High School
- District: Lee’s Summit R-VII School District- Enrollment: 1,864 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
22. Parkway South High School
- District: Parkway School District- Enrollment: 1,662 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
21. Park Hill South High School
- District: Park Hill School District- Enrollment: 1,803 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
20. Francis Howell High School
- District: Francis Howell School District- Enrollment: 1,852 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
19. Lee’s Summit North High School
- District: Lee’s Summit R-VII School District- Enrollment: 1,913 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
18. Blue Springs South High School
- District: Blue Springs R-IV School District- Enrollment: 2,152 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
17. Staley High School
- District: North Kansas City School District- Enrollment: 1,786 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
16. Parkway North High School
- District: Parkway School District- Enrollment: 1,096 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
15. Webster Groves High School
- District: Webster Groves School District- Enrollment: 1,414 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
14. Brentwood High School
- District: Brentwood School District- Enrollment: 212 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
13. Lindbergh High School
- District: Lindbergh Schools- Enrollment: 2,196 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
12. Eureka Senior High School
- District: Rockwood R-VI School District- Enrollment: 1,769 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
11. Pattonville High School
- District: Pattonville R-3 School District- Enrollment: 1,819 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
10. Rockwood Summit Senior High School
- District: Rockwood R-VI School District- Enrollment: 1,268 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
9. Metro High School
- District: St. Louis City School District- Enrollment: 363 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
8. Rock Bridge High School
- District: Columbia School District- Enrollment: 1,971 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A
7. Kirkwood Senior High School
- District: Kirkwood School District- Enrollment: 1,813 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+
6. Parkway Central High School
- District: Parkway School District- Enrollment: 1,252 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+
5. Marquette Senior High School
- District: Rockwood R-VI School District- Enrollment: 2,333 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+
4. Parkway West High School
- District: Parkway School District- Enrollment: 1,420 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+
3. Lafayette High School
- District: Rockwood R-VI School District- Enrollment: 1,733 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+
2. Clayton High School
- District: School District of Clayton- Enrollment: 908 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+
1. Ladue Horton Watkins High School
- District: Ladue School District- Enrollment: 1,337 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+