As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Missouri using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

30. Lee’s Summit West High School

District: Lee’s Summit R-VII School District- Enrollment: 2,124 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

29. Francis Howell Central High School

District: Francis Howell School District- Enrollment: 1,807 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

28. Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience Magnet High School

District: St. Louis City School District- Enrollment: 261 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

27. Fort Zumwalt West High School

District: Fort Zumwalt R-II School District- Enrollment: 1,902 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

26. Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School

District: Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District- Enrollment: 393 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

25. Lincoln College Preparatory Academy

District: Kansas City School District- Enrollment: 974 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

24. David H. Hickman High School

District: Columbia School District- Enrollment: 1,920 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

23. Lee’s Summit Senior High School

District: Lee’s Summit R-VII School District- Enrollment: 1,864 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

22. Parkway South High School

District: Parkway School District- Enrollment: 1,662 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

21. Park Hill South High School

District: Park Hill School District- Enrollment: 1,803 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

20. Francis Howell High School

District: Francis Howell School District- Enrollment: 1,852 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

19. Lee’s Summit North High School

District: Lee’s Summit R-VII School District- Enrollment: 1,913 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

18. Blue Springs South High School

District: Blue Springs R-IV School District- Enrollment: 2,152 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

17. Staley High School

District: North Kansas City School District- Enrollment: 1,786 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

16. Parkway North High School

District: Parkway School District- Enrollment: 1,096 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

15. Webster Groves High School

District: Webster Groves School District- Enrollment: 1,414 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

14. Brentwood High School

District: Brentwood School District- Enrollment: 212 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

13. Lindbergh High School

District: Lindbergh Schools- Enrollment: 2,196 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

12. Eureka Senior High School

District: Rockwood R-VI School District- Enrollment: 1,769 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

11. Pattonville High School

District: Pattonville R-3 School District- Enrollment: 1,819 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

10. Rockwood Summit Senior High School

District: Rockwood R-VI School District- Enrollment: 1,268 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

9. Metro High School

District: St. Louis City School District- Enrollment: 363 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

8. Rock Bridge High School

District: Columbia School District- Enrollment: 1,971 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

7. Kirkwood Senior High School

District: Kirkwood School District- Enrollment: 1,813 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

6. Parkway Central High School

District: Parkway School District- Enrollment: 1,252 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

5. Marquette Senior High School

District: Rockwood R-VI School District- Enrollment: 2,333 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

4. Parkway West High School

District: Parkway School District- Enrollment: 1,420 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

3. Lafayette High School

District: Rockwood R-VI School District- Enrollment: 1,733 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

2. Clayton High School

District: School District of Clayton- Enrollment: 908 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

1. Ladue Horton Watkins High School

District: Ladue School District- Enrollment: 1,337 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+