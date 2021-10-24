Best St. Louis breakfast places? FOX2 viewers share their favorite spots

Jeannie Kim serves her popular bacon and eggs breakfast at her restaurant in San Francisco on Friday, July 30, 2021. But she fears her breakfast-focused diner could be ruined within months by new rules that could make one of her top menu items — bacon — hard to get in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

ST. LOUIS– We asked our FOX2Now Facebook fans where are some of the best local spots to eat breakfast and they responded.

We received more than 1,300 comments. After sorting through the most popular entries here are some of the most popular locations fans mentioned and liked. Also to note, many people mentioned the best breakfasts could be found in their own kitchens.

Jeff Waters- Fiona’s Wood River Illinois. Excellent food, excellent prices, excellent staff with outside seating also

Charline LaCroix- The original pancake house and the shack

Mary Luth Kurre- Gingham’s in St Charles, Mo. Their omelets are super thin, & their eggs benedict is the closest I’ve found to my homemade ones!



Mizani Ani – Chris’ Pancake House! Great food, great service!

Aviyah Mahirah Israel – Wish Goodie Goodie was still open there

Mike Lachman – Chef Sue’s Kitchen !! (My Wife’s Kitchen) hands down better than anyplace I’ve ever tried!!!

Amanda Haubrich-Shoemaker- The Bean Tree, Waterloo IL. It’s amazing and a must try

Nicki Richards- Lady Di’s in St Charles. So good! They have a huge menu with just about anything you would want 🤤

Dan Beel- The Barn in Shrewsbury. Great food and even better service and atmosphere!

Patrick Montgomery- Main Street Cafe in Crystal City MO

Larry Rice- Sunday Brunch at The Brick on Festus Main St

Djordje Korac – Uncle bills pancake house

Susan Troiani – The English Breakfast at the Mud House



Brenden Ingargiola – Breakfast and Burgers

Lorie Cuneo – Waffle house is good, but my own kitchen table is good too

Staci Ann – North Main Diner in Edwardsville Il!! Generous, yummy portions and great staff!

Jackie Young- Egg! Two locations, both phenomenal. They were featured on PBS’s I Love Food so I’m hoping that pumped up their business because the food is fantastic.

Pamela Herdlick Hampton- First Watch! Always fresh and delicious. 🍳🥓🧇🥞☕

Below is a map of some of the most popular breakfast spots in St. Louis.

Note: Only one location is selected for chain restaurants