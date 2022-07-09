ST. LOUIS – You might not have to travel too far in the St. Louis region for some Mexican food, but that might be different for some entrees that people like to taco-bout.

While recent studies have praised St. Louis for its barbeque and fried chicken, foodies can also score some tasty tacos. The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers “Who has the best tacos?”

Fans chimed in with restaurants from the St. Louis area and beyond. Some common restaurants included national fast-food chains in the area, like Jack-In-The-Box, Fuzzy’s, Burger King and Taco Bell.

As for local places in the St. Louis area…

“Cherokee Street Tacos. Any restaurant on that street that sells tacos are amazing,” says Leslie.

“La Vallesana on Cherokee St.,” says Shannon.

“Chuck Wagon, Fairview Heights,” say Chris, Linda, Jamie and Kathi.

“Mexican Honorary Hall in Granite City,” says Josh.

“El Torito on Cherokee Street,” says Alejandro, who praises the street tacos.

“Rock Star Tacos at The Gaslight Lounge,” say Leigh, Samantha and Susie.

“Wooden Nickel in Glen Carbon,” say Sharon and Hodge.

“Fort Taco [in Brentwood] is pretty solid,” says Hershey.

“Juicy Peanut in Mascoutah, Illinois,” says Ruby.

“Millside Inn in Germantown, Illinois,” says Jackie.

“I’ve enjoyed Mr. Pancho’s in East Alton a few times,” says Jessica.

“Hot Shots Bar and Grill in St. Louis and St. Charles,” says Christy.

“Taqueria Olvera in Fairview Heights is our favorite,” says Jim.

“La Fiesta, South County,” says Becky.

“Chavez in Soulard,” says Terry.

“Off The Wall, Benld, Illinois,” says Steven.

“El Mariachi’s in House Springs, Missouri,” says Gloria.

“Rosalita’s in St. Louis County,” says Cheryl.

“Bert’s Chuckwagon in Collinsville, Illinois,” say Troy and Corliss.

“Ernie & Annie’s in Granite City,” says Amy.

“Buenos Vibras in St. Clair, Missouri,” says Tori.

“LA Pachanga in Festus, I love this place,” says Cindy.

“Paco’s Tacos [in St. Charles County],” say Steve and Sarah.

“Cornerstone cafe on Salsibury,” says Ken.

“Busch Stadium fish tacos,” says Amy.

“Tony’s Tacos in Fairmont City,” says Shawn.

“La Taco Cantina, Maryland Heights,” says Chris.

“Chavas Fried Tacos in Soulard,” says Mike.

“Tino’s Tacos in Chester, Illinois,” says Ashley.

“Three Margaritas in Fenton,” say Diane and Joseph.

“Tacos 4 Life in [O’Fallon, Missouri],” say Todd, Teresa and Jennifer.

“El Paisano on Watson had the best shrimp tacos,” says Michael.

“San José in Webster Groves has excellent fish tacos,” says Kim.

Taco cravers also tell FOX 2 to check out these locations on a road trip or vacation….

“The Taco Shoppe in Monticello or Dan the Man’s in Rossville,” says Jason. Both eateries are in Indiana.

“Taco John’s,” says Mark. The restaurant has locations in northern Illinois, Iowa and elsewhere.

“Route 66 Taco & Wing Company [in St. Robert, Missouri],” says Tim.

“Guys Taco Joint in KC,” says Patrick.

“Mikes Taco’s in Oklahoma City,” says Camille.

“The Tipsy Taco, Daytona Beach, Florida,” says Elizabeth.

“Azteca in Rutherford, NJ,” says Larissa.

“Rio Grande Valley area of southern Texas,” says Tom.

“Most Mexican food in San Antonio,” says Sandra.

“Have to go to Albuquerque,” says Kevin.

“Taco shops in San Diego,” says Karen.

“Los Angeles for sure,” says E Mendez.