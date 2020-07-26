Better Family Life and North St. Louis Ministers partner for food and PPE distribution event

ST. Louis – Better Family Life and Colleagues in Solidarity partnered Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for a mobile food market and PPE distribution event at Prospect Hill Baptist Church.

Colleagues in Solidarity are ministers from the North St. Louis area.

“We are coming together as pastors standing in solidarity to serve, reach and build our communities because we see there is a great need in our neighborhoods that has to be addressed, community should be our primary focus,” Pastor of Original Friendship Missionary Baptist Church JD Mann said.

The event was on a first come first serve.

“The need for food and personal protective equipment has not waned in St. Louis, it has only intensified,” Vice President of Housing and Community Outreach for Better family Life Tyrone Turner said. “For five months, the nation has endured COVID-19 with over 144,000 deaths, rampant unemployment, and hunger, not to mention the uncertainty of the upcoming school year. We’re just trying to do our part to help.”