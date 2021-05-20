Better Family Life donates car to family in need

ST. LOUIS – Better Family Life, Inc. prides itself on truly making the lives of families in the St. Louis metropolitan area better.

For Jamekia Smith, mom of three, a new car means no more trips to the grocery store on city buses.

“This means everything, like we can go places and we can do things now,” Smith said. “It’s going to change our lives so much, like, running to the store is just like running to the store now, instead of an hour and a half on a bus line.”

“This is truly bettering a family’s life,” Steve Ingram, Director of Workforce Development for Better Family Life, Inc. said. “This family did not have transportation, and so getting to and from work, being on the bus line. Now she’ll be able to get back and forth to work, drop her kids off from school, go grocery shopping and do those things, to have a safe, reliable vehicle that is truly going to be a life changing gift for them.”

For nearly four decades, Better Family Life, Inc. has been committed to uniting families and empowering communities by serving approximately 50,000 low-income children and adults through a variety of programs that elevate them educationally, socially, culturally, and artistically.

By CHELSEA HAYNES