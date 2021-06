ST. LOUIS– Better Family Life formed a PGA Junior Reach League golf team in St. Louis. The group partnered with Tee Master Golf Club for the project.

The PGA Junior Reach League is for boys and girls ages 8 to 16.

The program works to introduce golf to those who may not have considered playing the game.

The sponsors say golf instills sportsmanship, team work, and respect for playerrs.

The team practices every Tuesday in Forest Park.

You can learn more by contacting Better Family Life.