ST. LOUIS – The nonprofit Better Family Life will host a career expo Friday for the community.

Visitors will be able to speak with employers on the spot. More than 200 jobs are available in the areas of logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing. Those jobs are offering pay between $12 and $20 an hour.

Workforce Career Expo

Better Family Life

5415 Page Blvd.

August 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.