ST. LOUIS – Better Family Life is hosting an empowerment week. The goal is to help change the lives of people of all ages.

Tuesday night, there’s a teen leadership skills meeting. Thursday, there’s a community resource fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, there’s a career expo from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All of these events are at the Better Family Life Cultural Center on 5415 Page Boulevard.

