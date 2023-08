ST. LOUIS – The ‘queen bee’ brings her ‘Renaissance’ world tour to St. Louis Monday night. Beyonce will be at The Dome at America’s Center Monday at 8:00 p.m.

This is her first solo concert tour since 2016, with more than 50 shows. There’s no opening act.

She’ll be singing songs from her latest album, ‘Renaissance,’ along with many of her other hits. The show runs about two and a half hours.