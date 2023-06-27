BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville residents got a chance to get an up-close look at Bi-State Development’s $52 million ‘Secure Platform Plan.’

An open house started at 4 p.m. in downtown Belleville at Spaces. Renderings of the plans, along with a scheduled timeline, were on display.

“This just gives the public an opportunity to understand what those changes will look like and the integration of the gates that will affect the platforms,” said Kevin Scott, the general manager of security at Bi-State Development.

Area residents got a chance to ask questions and engage with MetroLink employees regarding station upgrades coming to all 38 MetroLink locations. The first four locations to get the upgrades are in Illinois: College Station, Emerson Park Station, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center Station, and Washington Park Station.

“One of the overwhelming questions that I get is whether people will be able to climb over or crawl under (the fences),” Scott said. “The answer is no.”

Phase one of the project which includes the four Illinois stations is expected to be completed next spring.