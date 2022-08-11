ST. LOUIS – The Bi-State Development planned to have closed secure MetroLink platforms in the St. Louis region.

The Bi-State announced they hired an engineering firm to design the plan. It is expected for the project to be completed in about 12-14 months.

“What we are dealing with is taking an open light rail system and closing it,” said Kevin Scott, the general manager of security for Bi-State and the project lead for the platform plan. “That’s unprecedented never been done before in totality.”

Scott said they had awarded nearly 7 million for the project to HNTB Engineering which is a Kansas City-based firm that has completed projects in St. Louis including Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Scott told FOX 2 Vic Faust, that the plan will increase security at MetroLink platforms.

“What we are talking about is a security enhancement, gating systems in place that are not in place now,” said Scott. “Gates, Vic, that maximizes security capacity, fencing that maximizes security, reconfiguration of our television structure, you know as well as anyone how important camera feeds are.”

Scott said they have been listening to residents and planning for the last three years. He said they will discuss the starting process during their first meeting on Friday.

“With this happening how should people feel about riding the service? The rates on this system were at 10 per 100,000 riders and the majority of those are low-level incidents,” said Scott.

The funding for the project will be provided by Metro Transits Partners, the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Clair County. Also, federal funding will be issued for the project and private donors had contributed 11 million. The total estimated cost of the plan is 52 million.