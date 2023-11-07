ST. LOUIS – There’s new information on a police chase earlier Tuesday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, was at the end of the pursuit on 9th Street Near Salisbury at around 4:30 a.m. Hazelwood police started the chase when they tried to pull over a vehicle wanted for assault and armed criminal action.

The chase crossed into Illinois on Interstate 70. Illinois State Police got involved and chased the vehicle as it crossed back into St. Louis City. At that point, a trooper successfully stopped the car with a pit maneuver.

The driver was taken into custody and no one was injured.